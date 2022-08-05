52-yr-old arrested after reports of man masturbating in public in Welland

A 52-year-old Welland resident has been charged after reports of a man masturbating in public.

Officers were called to Merritt Island Thursday morning at 9:24 to find witnesses who said a man was sitting on a picnic table masturbating.

They reported the man could be seen by residents walking along the canal path and children playing at a nearby jungle gym play area.

Police tracked down a suspect and made an arrest.

52-year-old Brian Laramee is charged with commit an indecent act in a public place.

He is being held for a bail hearing scheduled to take place today.