One new COVID-19 case has been reported in Niagara.

Today's number is a drop from the weekend, when 4 cases were announced on both Saturday and Sunday.

One new death was reported by public health since Friday's update.

581,000 doses of a COVID vaccine have been administered in Niagara, with 53% of residents now fully vaccinated.

5 people remain in hospital being treated for the virus, with one in the ICU.