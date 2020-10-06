548 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario

Ontario's Ministry of Health has confirmed 548 new cases of COVID-19.

201 of the new cases are in Toronto, 90 in Peel, 62 in Ottawa, and 56 in York Region.

61% of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40.

Today, there are also 546 more cases resolved, and seven more COVID-19 related deaths in the province.

192 people in Ontario are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with 41 in ICU, and 26 in ICU on a ventilator.

42,031 tests for the virus were completed in the last day, with 55,483 tests still under investigation.