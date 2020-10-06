548 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario
Ontario's Ministry of Health has confirmed 548 new cases of COVID-19.
201 of the new cases are in Toronto, 90 in Peel, 62 in Ottawa, and 56 in York Region.
61% of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40.
Today, there are also 546 more cases resolved, and seven more COVID-19 related deaths in the province.
192 people in Ontario are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with 41 in ICU, and 26 in ICU on a ventilator.
42,031 tests for the virus were completed in the last day, with 55,483 tests still under investigation.
-
Help Kids Shine - Achsah Belet & her son Silashttps://niagarachildrenscentre.akaraisin.com/ui/HelpKidsShine2020/participant/5997700?Lang=en-CA
-
-