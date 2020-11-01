55 new cases of COVID reported in Niagara this weekend
27 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Niagara Sunday.
There are over 150 active cases across the region, and 71 deaths have been related to the virus.
There are 11 outbreaks on the go, with five of them in long-term care homes.
28 new cases were reported Saturday.
