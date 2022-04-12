55-year-old man stabbed in St. Catharines overnight
Police are investigating a stabbing in St. Catharines overnight that left a man with serious injuries.
It was at 12:02 a.m. officers were called to Ferndale Avenue and Dunvegan Road, where they found a 55-year-old man suffering from stab wounds.
He was airlifted to an out-of-town trauma centre by Ornge Air Ambulance, but is now listed in stable condition.
28 year old Bryan Schneider of St. Catharines has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
A bail hearing will be held today.
Detectives say it was a targeted incident.
