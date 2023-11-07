55-yr-old healthcare worker in Niagara wins $73,000

A 55-year-old St. Catharines woman has won $73k in the lottery.

Anita Vanderloos won the LOTTO 6/49 second prize worth $73,147.50 in the September 27, 2023 LOTTO 6/49 draw.

Vanderloos says she has been a regular lottery player for that last 18 years – her favourite games are LOTTO 6/49, LOTTO MAX and the occasional INSTANT ticket.

“I was at home checking my tickets against the winning numbers and I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. My heart dropped.”

"I asked my husband to take a second look, but he was convinced the prize amount was much less and was adamant that I bring it to the store.”

The healthcare worker returned from the store and showed her husband the validation slip with tears of joy streaming down her cheeks. “I was so happy, I felt overwhelmed.”

She plans to use this win to accelerate her retirement. “I want to treat myself to celebrate this win but will take the time to figure out the best way to do that,” she concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at Avondale on Linwell Road in St. Catharines.