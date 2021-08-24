55 yr old Pelham man dies while hiking at Niagara Gorge

A 55 year old man from Pelham has died after suffering a medical emergency while hiking in the Niagara Gorge at the Niagara Glen.

Just before noon on Monday, crews were called to the area of the gorge near the Niagara Parkway near Whirlpool Road.

A group of three people went for a hike, when the man went into medical distress on the trail.

Niagara Parks Police (Uniform / K9 / High Angle River Team), Niagara Falls officers, the Niagara Falls Fire Department, Niagara Emergency Medical Services, Niagara Helicopters, and Niagara Jetboats all took part in the efforts to find the man and bring him to hospital.

Rescuers located the man in critical condition and an Ornge Air Ambulance was dispatched to the scene.

Due to the difficult terrain in the Gorge, the Niagara Parkway was closed briefly as he was removed from the gorge by using a Niagara Falls Fire Department aerial truck and basket.

The man was transported to local hospital by paramedics.

Despite life-saving efforts, the man was pronounced dead.

A 73 year old woman, also from Pelham, who was a part of the group, was also assessed by paramedics.

The incident is being investigated, but foul play is not suspected.