55 yr old teacher from Grimsby turns $1 into $100,000

A 55 year old teacher from Grimsby has turned $1 into $100,000.

Paula Weber of Grimsby matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the January 12, 2021 LOTTO MAX draw.

Weber is an occasional lottery player, only purchasing tickets a few times a year.

“I bought some tickets over the holidays and won a Free Play, so I added ENCORE to it, and that is the ticket I won on!” she shared.

She said her husband was also shocked by the news. “We celebrated that evening with a nice steak dinner,” she smiled.

“There are so many things we could spend this on, but I think I’ll save this for now and make decisions once the world settles into our new normal.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Sobey’s on Livingston Avenue in Grimsby.