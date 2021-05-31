550 healthcare works to attend game 7 tonight

Game 7 tonight between Toronto and Montreal will have fans in attendance.

The Premier announcing that 550 fully vaccinated frontline health care workers will be in the stands.

The statement says "with precautionary measures in place like screening, masking, distancing, enhanced cleaning and crowd control, public health officials are confident we can put these special fans in the stands safely and with minimal risk."

The hospital and long-term care staff will attend free of charge and all of them will be getting a free jersey.