552 new cases of COVID-19 reported across Ontario

552 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported across Ontario.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 340 cases are in people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 212 are in fully vaccinated individuals.

In Ontario, 22,720,151 vaccine doses have been administered.

88.7% of Ontarians 12+ have one dose and 85.5% have two doses.



138 people are hospitalized with COVID, and 141 people are in ICU due to COVID-19.

That number may be higher given that not all hospitals report their numbers over the weekends.

Three new deaths were also reported today.

