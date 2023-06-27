56-year-old Niagara Falls truck driver planning on going to Italy

A Niagara Falls man is celebrating a $100,000 win.

Saying “yes” to ENCORE paid off for Luigi (Lou) Casagrande of Niagara Falls after he matched the last six of seven numbers in exact order in the May 30, 2023 LOTTO MAX draw.

The 56-year-old truck driver, said he plays LOTTO MAX and LOTTO 6/49 sporadically, but always says yes to ENCORE.

“The dollar I spent on ENCORE turned into $100,000!” he smiled.

He was at the grocery store when he decided to check his ticket.

“There were so many zeroes, I didn’t know what was going on. The cashier told me I won, and I called my wife right away – she didn’t believe me,” he laughed. “For a while, I couldn’t eat or sleep. I was in shock!”

He plans on continuing to work but take a vacation in Europe.

“I want to visit Italy – specifically Venice and Naples. Maybe I’ll travel to Switzerland and France too!”

The winning ticket was purchased at Orchard Grove Pharmacy on Lundy’s Lane in Niagara Falls.