56 yr old woman facing impaired driving charge after car flips into Niagara River
No one was hurt after a vehicle careened into the Niagara River.
Witnesses say they spotted a southbound vehicle on the Niagara River Parkway in the Service Road 21 area around 10 p.m. last night.
The vehicle then left the roadway and flipped upside down in the river.
The driver and passenger were able to escape from the partially submerged vehicle thanks to the help of nearby witnesses.
Niagara Regional Police arrested and charged the 56 year female driver with impaired driving.
Niagara Parks Police officials estimate the damage to the vehicle at $8,000.
-
CKTB Business Trip: Tourism
Shelby Knox Speaks with Economic Development Officer City of Port Colborne Julian Douglas-Kameka regarding tourism in Port Colborne
-
Food For Fines Program St. Catharines Library
Shelby Knox Speaks with Manager of Circulation Services at St. Catharines Library regarding Food for Fines program
-
Almost Half of All Food Bank Visits Were Made by People Who Live Alone, According to New Report
Shelby Knox Speaks with Scientific Director Agri-Food Analytics at Dalhousie University Sylvain Charlebois regarding new report Hunger Count 2019