56 yr old woman facing impaired driving charge after car flips into Niagara River

No one was hurt after a vehicle careened into the Niagara River.

Witnesses say they spotted a southbound vehicle on the Niagara River Parkway in the Service Road 21 area around 10 p.m. last night.

The vehicle then left the roadway and flipped upside down in the river.

The driver and passenger were able to escape from the partially submerged vehicle thanks to the help of nearby witnesses.

Niagara Regional Police arrested and charged the 56 year female driver with impaired driving.

Niagara Parks Police officials estimate the damage to the vehicle at $8,000.