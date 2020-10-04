566 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario; 16 in Niagara

Ontario's Ministry of Health have confirmed 566 new cases of COVID-19.

196 of those new cases are in Toronto, with 123 in Peel, and 81 in Ottawa.

62% of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40.

39,661 tests for the virus were completed in the last day, with 78,953 still under investigation.

To see the full data from Ontario's Ministry of Health, click here.

Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed 16 new cases of COVID-19.

Right now, Niagara has 121 active cases of the virus, with six active outbreaks.

Most of Niagara's active cases are in Niagara Falls.

To see the full data from Niagara Region Public Health, click here.