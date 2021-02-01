iHeartRadio
57 new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara, the lowest number of new cases since December 22nd

Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed 57 new cases of COVID-19.

That's the lowest number of new cases since December 22nd.

88 more cases are considered resolved, and five more people have died.

Right now Niagara has 1,119 active cases of COVID-19, and 43 active outbreaks.

142 more doses of the vaccine were administered yesterday by Niagara Region Public Health.

To see the full data from the region, click here.

