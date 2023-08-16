57-year-old Hamilton man dies after head-on crash on Highway 6

A 57-year-old Hamilton man has died in a crash on Highway 6.

OPP say the two-vehicle head-on crash happened at 8:20 a.m. today on the highway between the 11th and 12th Concession.

Police say the driver of a small passenger vehicle, a 57-year-old man from Hamilton was travelling northbound before it entered the southbound lanes and collided head-on with a delivery truck.

The driver of the passenger vehicle, who was the lone occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck driver sustained minor injuries.

No charges have been laid. Highway 6 remains closed in the area of the collision for the investigation.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call the Burlington OPP at 905-681-2511.