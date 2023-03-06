57-year-old truck driver from Niagara Falls wins $100,000 on Encore

A Niagara Falls man has won $100,000 by playing Encore.

The 57-year-old truck driver, Kevin Morphew, matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the January 27, 2023 LOTTO MAX draw.

He says he's been playing the lottery for 30 years and his favourite game is LOTTO MAX.

“I always add ENCORE,” he shared.

Morphew says it was a Saturday morning when he scanned his ticket on the OLG App and at first thought he won $100.

“When I looked closer, I realized there was a comma and not a decimal. My hands started shaking – I was emotionally overwhelmed,” he said.

“It still hasn’t fully settled in yet,” admits Kevin. “It’s extremely exciting and a little overwhelming. I think it took me two hours to finally calm down after finding out.”

He plans to use his win toward home improvements and to fix up his classic car. “I might even be open to traveling somewhere warm like Cuba,” he concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at Mrs. Convenience on Bridge Street in Niagara Falls.