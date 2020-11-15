57 yr old Fort Erie woman charged with arson after fire Saturday night
A 57 year old woman has been charged with arson after a garage fire in Fort Erie on Saturday night.
Emergency officials were called to a home in the area of Dufferin Street and Robinson Street to reports of a structure fire to a detached garage.
As a result of the investigation, detectives believe the fire was caused by arson, and they arrested a 57 yr old woman.
Monique Beaulne of Fort Erie is charged with arson causing damage to own property.
Beaulne was held in custody and is scheduled for a video bail hearing on November 15, 2020.
The scene is currently being held.
