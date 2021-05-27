58 new COVID cases in Niagara today marking highest case number since last Friday

It appears Niagara's daily COVID-19 cases are trending up after a few days of lower numbers.

58 new infections were detected today, following 40 cases yesterday, 27 on Tuesday and 30 on Monday.

Niagara has remained under the 100 mark since March 7th now.

269,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Niagara.

The death toll remains at 405.

34 people are being treated for the virus in Niagara's hospitals, with 19 of those being cared for in the ICU.