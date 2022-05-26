58-year-old Hamilton woman wins $60M

A Hamilton woman has won big.

Leah Murdoch-Gerics from Hamilton has some good advice for those who buy their lottery tickets on OLG.ca – don’t ignore the email from OLG that says you won a prize.

She won the $60 million jackpot from the April 19th, 2022 LOTTO MAX draw today at Woodbine Entertainment’s Trackside Clubhouse in Toronto.

The 58-year-old purchased her $5 Quick Pick LOTTO MAX ticket on OLG.ca and now becomes the largest LOTTO MAX jackpot winner so far who purchased their ticket online.

She remembered seeing an email from OLG the morning after the draw indicating that she had won a prize.

“When I see OLG emails in my inbox, they normally say I won a Free Play ticket, but this specific email looked different.” When she logged into her OLG.ca account and saw the prize amount, she said she was suddenly calm. “I didn’t know what to do next. I couldn’t really fathom this was happening to me.”

She then told her family the news.

“It was seeing the shock on their faces when they realized that they get to enjoy all the excitement without the responsibilities,” laughed Leah. “However, my husband and I realized the responsibility of this win immediately. It’s a huge blessing. We are very aware that we have to use this money wisely.”

“In fact, my husband was planning to retire but now he has accepted a new and unexpected position as ‘family money manager’.”