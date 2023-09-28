58 year old taxi driver dies after incident in St. Catharines

A taxi driver has passed away as homicide detectives continue to investigate what led to his death.

This past Saturday the 58 year old man was found on the ground beside his taxi on Eastchester Avenue and Lorne Street.

Niagara Police say the door to the taxi was left open.

A passer by found the man and called emergency crews.

He was taken to hospital and has now succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives say his status was "available" meaning he had no paying customer.

They add that it does not appear to be a robbery or a targeted incident.

With that officers are asking anyone in the area to check their security camera footage between 3 and 5 am on September 23rd.

Anyone with camera footage or information is asked to contact police by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009124.