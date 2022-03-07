59 new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara, 24 in hospital

Niagara is reporting 59 new COVID-19 cases today.

Since PCR testing is limited, Ontario's top doctor has said the true number of cases can be found by multiplying current case numbers by 10.

That means Niagara has reported nearly 600 new cases of the virus today, and there are nearly 13,000 active cases.

No new deaths were reported today, leaving the death toll at 519.

There are 24 COVID-19 patients being treated in Niagara's hospitals, with four being cared for in the ICU.