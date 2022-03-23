59 New COVID-19 cases in Niagara, 20 in hospital

Niagara is reporting 59 new COVID-19 infections today as the number of active cases sits just over 1,000.

Ontario's top doctor has said the actual number is likely 10 times higher than the daily log, since access to PCR testing is restricted

The death toll remains the same at 524.

Two new outbreaks were confirmed today, bringing the total number of active outbreaks to 11.

There are 20 people being treated in Niagara's hospitals for the virus, four are in the ICU.