59-year-old Niagara Falls man arrested after fentanyl bust
Police have arrested a 59-year-old Niagara Falls man after a drug bust at a local motel.
Officers investigating the sale of drugs in the city, raided a motel room last night in the area of Lundy’s Lane near Montrose Road.
Police arrested a suspect and allegedly discovered 18 grams of fentanyl with an estimated street value of $2,000.
Todd Walter Petkovich is charged with possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, and fail to comply with a probation order.
He has been released from custody, with a court date set for March.
