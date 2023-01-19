59-year-old Niagara Falls man arrested after fentanyl bust

Police have arrested a 59-year-old Niagara Falls man after a drug bust at a local motel.

Officers investigating the sale of drugs in the city, raided a motel room last night in the area of Lundy’s Lane near Montrose Road.

Police arrested a suspect and allegedly discovered 18 grams of fentanyl with an estimated street value of $2,000.

Todd Walter Petkovich is charged with possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, and fail to comply with a probation order.

He has been released from custody, with a court date set for March.