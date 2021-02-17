59 yr old St. Catharines man wins $250,000 on $10 scratch ticket making his cottage dreams come true

A 59 yr old St. Catharines man is celebrating a $250,000 win on a scratch ticket.

Donald Legere won the top prize with INSTANT CASH OUT MULTIPLIER.

The married father, said he scratched his ticket while taking a break in his truck. “When I saw the prize amount, I didn’t believe it at first. Winning the top prize is unheard of! I had to check it a few times. Then I got scared,” he laughed.

“I waited for my wife to come home from work and I showed her the ticket. She didn’t notice the win until I held up the validation slip and got very excited!”

He says the win comes at a perfect time in his life. “I plan to retire in the next few years and this win will allow my wife and I to fulfill our dreams of owning a cottage and travelling during our retirement.”

“I still can’t believe a $10 INSTANT ticket has netted me $250,000. It’s scary to think I’m leaving with a cheque for a quarter of a million dollars,” he concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at Avondale on Ontario Street in St. Catharines.