59 yr old St. Catharines man wins $250,000 on $10 scratch ticket making his cottage dreams come true
A 59 yr old St. Catharines man is celebrating a $250,000 win on a scratch ticket.
Donald Legere won the top prize with INSTANT CASH OUT MULTIPLIER.
The married father, said he scratched his ticket while taking a break in his truck. “When I saw the prize amount, I didn’t believe it at first. Winning the top prize is unheard of! I had to check it a few times. Then I got scared,” he laughed.
“I waited for my wife to come home from work and I showed her the ticket. She didn’t notice the win until I held up the validation slip and got very excited!”
He says the win comes at a perfect time in his life. “I plan to retire in the next few years and this win will allow my wife and I to fulfill our dreams of owning a cottage and travelling during our retirement.”
“I still can’t believe a $10 INSTANT ticket has netted me $250,000. It’s scary to think I’m leaving with a cheque for a quarter of a million dollars,” he concluded.
The winning ticket was purchased at Avondale on Ontario Street in St. Catharines.
-
ROUNDTABLE with Rev. Martha Lockwood and Fred DaviesROUNDTABLE with Rev. Martha Lockwood and Fred Davies
-
Legal Stories of the Week - Feb 17Criminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind joins Tim every Wednesday to discuss the legal stories of the week. Lockdown opponents call for arrest, assault and murder of Niagara’s medical officer of health. 'Oh, come on!' Comedian Mike Ward's lawyer provokes outburst from Supreme Court justices.
-
Problems with medical pot grow ops in Port Colborne - MayorPort Colborne Mayor Bill Steele is concerned some medical marijuana operations are not what they claim to be.