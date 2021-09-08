5th annual Celebration of Nations set for this weekend

The 5th annual Celebration of Nations goes this weekend in St. Catharines.

This years event will be a hybrid with in person activities at the FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre as well as some virtual programming.

The event begins Friday with the lighting of a sacred fire in the backyard of the PAC and runs until Sunday afternoon.

The theme of this years event is "On Seeking Wisdom", with the performances and workshops that reflect on Indigenous survival, vigilance and vision that has been made possible by the application of Indigenous cultural, technical, and ecological knowledge.

Some events will be ticketed and others are free for more information visit celebrationofnations.ca