6-hour standoff ends peacefully in Niagara Falls

A man involved in a standoff with police in Niagara Falls Saturday afternoon is being treated in hospital for a psychiatric assessment.

The incident started at 12:45 p.m., when officers were called to a home on Green Boughs Road near Olden Avenue for a report that someone in the house was armed with a gun.

Crisis negotiators were called to the scene as the man refused to leave the house.

Nearby streets were closed as officers asked residents to shelter in place during the incident.

The man surrendered himself peacefully at 7:15 p.m. that night.

Investigating officers discovered firearms and ammunition inside the house.

Police say there are no criminal charges related to the incident at this time.