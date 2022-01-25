6 new COVID deaths, 104 in hospital, 23 in ICU in Niagara

Six more deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in Niagara.

Niagara Health reporting that the deaths happened between January 21st and the 23rd.

The death toll being tracked by Niagara Public Health now sits at 466.

Currently there are 164 patients admitted in Niagara with COVID-19, 104 of those are being treated primarily for COVID-19.

There are 23 patients in the intensive care unit with COVID-19, including 12 unvaccinated patients.

165 new cases of COVID were reported today in the region, however officials say the number is much higher given strict limits on PCR testing.

There are 3718 active cases in the region, with 48 outbreaks on the go.

2828 vaccine doses were administered yesterday in the region.