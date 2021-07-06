6 people receive saline instead of vaccine in Port Colborne
Niagara Public Health are booking repeat vaccinations after a handful of people received a saline diluent instead of a Pfizer vaccine.
Public Health say six people that received their vaccine at the clinic in Port Colborne actually received the diluent.
Out of an abundance of caution they are contacting 205 people that had an appointment that day and booking a repeat vaccination.
The Pfizer vaccine comes in two parts. The vaccine concentrate and the saline diluent which come in separate vials, they are mixed together before the vaccine is administered.
Only those contacted directly by Public Health are considered potentially impacted.
