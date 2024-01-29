6 ServiceOntario locations to open in Staples stores this week

Several ServiceOntario centres will open in Staples Canada stores across the province by the end of the week.



Ontario residents will be able to access in-person government services at Staples Canada retail stores in Oakville, Strathroy, Newmarket, Scarborough, Tillsonburg and Welland starting on February 1st.



The Canadian Press has learned that the plan to move nine ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada stores is part of a broader push by the government to consider new locations for all of the stand-alone, privately run operations of the provincial provider.



As the contracts for 134 privately operated Service Ontario locations approach expiry, the government will review them to determine if they should continue to operate similarly or be closed and moved into different outlets.