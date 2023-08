The Niagara Sunflower Festival for Ukrainian Relief will be held in Beamsville this weekend with 60,000 flowers on display.

The event will be held at London Born Winery this weekend, and next from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Organizer, Joe Hube tells CKTB tickets are $15 dollars, and you can get them by clicking here.

60,000 sunflowers will be on display to take pictures of and with, as well as live music, vendors and wine.