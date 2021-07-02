$60,000 worth of illegal drugs found after car was pulled over in NOTL

A traffic stop in Niagara-on-the-Lake discovered $60,000 worth of drugs.

An NRP cruiser pulled over a 2003 Audi on highway 405 near Stanley yesterday afternoon.

The car was registered to a suspended driver, and police discovered methamphetamine with a street value of $10,000, and fentanyl worth $50,000.

$1000 in Canadian currency was also found.



37 yr old Jesse Marius Lalande of St. Catharines, 37 yr old Sarah M. Lyon of Niagara-on-the-Lake, and 41 yr old Charles Ian Buckingham of Niagara-on-the-Lake are facing charges.

Lalande was held in custody to attend a video bail hearing at the Robert S. K. Welch Courthouse on July 2, 2021. Lyon and Buckingham were both released on Form 10 Undertakings with future court dates.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call 905-688-4111, extension 1022200.