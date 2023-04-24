60 tickets handed out as police continue to crackdown on commercial drivers avoiding QEW inspection

60 tickets were handed out as police continue to crackdown on truckers trying to avoid the QEW Vineland inspection site by driving the back roads in West Lincoln and Lincoln.

The latest blitz was last Thursday involving Niagara Regional Police, Hamilton Police, Niagara Parks Police, The Ministry of Transportation and the Town of Lincoln.

Over 50 commercial vehicles were caught on back roads and sent to the Vineland Inspection Station.

49 were inspected, and 61 Provincial Offence Notices were issued for various Highway Traffic Act offences.

Officers stopped a commercial vehicle that was not equipped with a required ignition interlock device, which is required if you are convicted of impaired driving. That vehicle was impounded.

Another vehicle was stopped that had no insurance coverage. The licence plates were removed, and the vehicle was towed away.

