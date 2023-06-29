60-year-old man wanted for break and enters at retirement building in Welland

Niagara Police are looking for a suspect after several break and enters at a retirement building in Welland.

Officers were called to the building on June 9th after staff members, who had reviewed surveillance footage, reported a man entered the facility just after noon that day and robbed six unlocked residents' rooms in just 20 minutes.

Staff say the man was confronted and he fled the area on foot.

Some of the items stolen include an 18” gold chain necklace and a cell phone.

60-year-old Russell John White of Niagara Falls is wanted for break and enter charges.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of White is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service Communications Unit by dialing 905-688-4111.