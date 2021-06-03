60 yr old man arrested in Port Colborne break and enter

A 60 year old man is facing charges after a break and enter in Port Colborne.

On Tuesday police were called to the area of West and Clarence Streets after a suspect broke into a detached garage at a local business.

Members of the public provided a description of the man and video surveillance was also captured, helping officers ID a suspect.

60 yr old Gordon Thurston has been arrested and charged with Break & Enter Commit Theft Under $5000.

He was released on a Form 10 Undertaking with a future court date.