60 yr old man charged following bomb threat at Port Dalhousie marina
A man has been arrested following a bomb threat at Port Dalhousie's marina.
It happened on the holiday Monday just before midnight when police received an anonymous call saying a bomb at the Port Dalhousie Marina was going to go off.
Police evacuated the marina, and investigated.
A search of the marina revealed there was no real threat of a bomb and no threat to the public’s safety.
As a result of the investigation, detectives arrested a suspect.
60 yr old Michael Mitchell of Niagara Falls has been arrested and charged with public mischief.
He was released and is expected to appear in court on November 17th, 2020.
