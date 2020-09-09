60 yr old man charged following bomb threat at Port Dalhousie marina

A man has been arrested following a bomb threat at Port Dalhousie's marina.

It happened on the holiday Monday just before midnight when police received an anonymous call saying a bomb at the Port Dalhousie Marina was going to go off.

Police evacuated the marina, and investigated.

A search of the marina revealed there was no real threat of a bomb and no threat to the public’s safety.

As a result of the investigation, detectives arrested a suspect.

60 yr old Michael Mitchell of Niagara Falls has been arrested and charged with public mischief.

He was released and is expected to appear in court on November 17th, 2020.

