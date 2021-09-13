600 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths reported in Ontario

Ontario is reporting 600 new COVID-19 cases today and six additional deaths.

Of the 600 new cases, 475 cases, or 79%, are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 125, or 21%, are in those who are fully immunized.

With almost 20,000 tests processed yesterday, Ontario is reporting a provincewide positivity rate of 3.1, down from 3.6 per cent one week ago.

According to the Ministry of Health, there are currently 189 COVID-19 patients in Ontario intensive care units.

The province does not release data early in the week about the distribution of ICU patients who are fully vaccinated and those who are not, but on Saturday, Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott confirmed that of all the COVID-19 patients in the ICU that day, 165 were not fully vaccinated or had an unknown vaccination status and only 15 were fully immunized.