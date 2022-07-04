600 vehicles stopped during RIDE checkpoints in Niagara

An overwhelming number of drivers stopped at R.I.D.E checkpoints on Canada Day in Niagara were following the rules.

Niagara Regional Police setup checkpoints in Port Colborne and St. Catharines Friday night and stopped roughly 600 vehicles.

One driver was given a roadside screening test and had their licence suspended for three days.

One novice driver was driving with a blood alcohol concentration above zero.

All the other infractions were for reasons other than drinking and driving.

One driver had passengers under 16 years old without a seatbelts.

Another was charged for unauthorized use of licence plates.