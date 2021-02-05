61 new cases of COVID in Niagara with no new deaths reported
61 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Niagara.
After days of several deaths being reported, no new deaths were announced today.
Today's number is the highest public health officials have reported since Sunday.
There are 900 active cases, and 45 outbreaks.
34 people are being treated in hospital for the virus.
