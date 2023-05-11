61-year-old Niagara Falls man wins $300k

A 61-year-old Niagara Falls man is celebrating a $300,000 lottery win.

Mike Touchette of Niagara Falls won the top prize with Instant Jumbo Cash.

The mechanic, says he usually plays INSTANT tickets and PICK games.

“This was my first time buying this type of ticket. The man ahead of me was playing the same game and had some small wins, so I decided to try something different.”

He says when he shared the news with his family, they were overjoyed.

While he plans to continue working for now, he will use his win to prepare for his future retirement, buy a classic car, and help his family and community

The winning ticket was purchased at Big Bee Convenience & Food Mart on Dorchester Road in Niagara Falls.