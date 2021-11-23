61 yr old Niagara Falls woman wins $100,000

A Niagara Falls woman says her retirement savings got a boost from a lotto win.

61 yr old Susanne McAdam matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the November 10th, 2021 LOTTO 6/49 draw to win $100,000.

McAdam is a regular lottery player and was picking up groceries when she discovered her big win.

“I used the Ticket Checker and scanned it three times – I couldn’t believe it!” she shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings. “It was a lot of zeroes!”

She plans to put her winnings away for her retirement. “It’s definitely going to help!” she smiled.

The winning ticket was purchased at Petro Canada on Lundy’s Lane in Niagara Falls.