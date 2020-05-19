615 cases of COVID in Niagara including 58 deaths

Niagara Region Public Health has confirmed three new cases of COVID-19.

So far Niagara has had a total of 615 cases of the virus, with 111 cases still active.

Of the 615 cases, 446 have recovered, and 58 patients have died.

60.8% of Niagara's cases have been because of close contact with someone who was already infected with the virus.

22.9% of Niagara's cases have been healthcare workers, and 28% of cases have been residents of long-term care/retirement homes.