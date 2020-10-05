iHeartRadio
615 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario

Ontario's Ministry of Health is reporting 615 new cases of COVID-19.

There are 289 new cases in Toronto, 88 in Peel, and 81 in Ottawa.

58% of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40. 

38,196 tests were processed in the last day, with 68,006 still under investigation.

