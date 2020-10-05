615 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario iStock.com/yalcinsonat1 Ontario's Ministry of Health is reporting 615 new cases of COVID-19. There are 289 new cases in Toronto, 88 in Peel, and 81 in Ottawa. 58% of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40. 38,196 tests were processed in the last day, with 68,006 still under investigation. Person at Valley Way Elementary School tests positive for COVID-19 Another case of COVID-19 has been reported at a school in Niagara Falls. Another case of COVID-19 has been reported at a school in Niagara Falls An individual at Saint Michael Catholic High School has tested positive for COVID-19, but has not been inside the school since September 22nd. Eddie Van Halen dies at 65 Rock and Roll legend Eddie Van Halen is dead at the age of 65. Latest Audio Help Kids Shine - Achsah Belet & her son Silas https://niagarachildrenscentre.akaraisin.com/ui/HelpKidsShine2020/participant/5997700?Lang=en-CA Jennie Stevens, St. Catharines MPP IceDogs TV Host Steve Clark on NHL Draft Day