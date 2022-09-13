62-year-old St. Catharines butcher wins $250,000

A St. Catharines man is $250,000 richer after winning a lotto scrabble game.

62-year-old Joseph Anderson is a regular player of INSTANT tickets. “I counted the words as I was playing and as soon as I hit 10 words, I yelled out ‘Yay!’” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings. “I went to the store to validate the ticket. I was shocked and shaking!”

Anderson, who is a butcher, says he called his wife and told her that she could leave work early.

“She didn’t believe me and kept working. When she finally realized it was real, she was shocked and speechless,” he said. “To me, it’s extreme excitement – like the best Christmas present you ever received ten times over!”

He plans to purchase a new car and invest.

The winning ticket was purchased at Avondale on Carlton Street in St. Catharines.