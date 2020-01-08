University students believed to be among 63 Canadians killed in plane crash outside Tehran

Dozens of Canadians, some believed to be university students, are among the 176 people killed when a Ukrainian passenger plane crashed minutes after takeoff from Tehran's main airport.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko says the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 was en route to Kyiv when it went down in a field.

It was carrying 63 Canadians, 82 Iranians, 11 Ukrainian passengers and crew, 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans and three Britons.

Officials say there were no survivors.

Ukrainian authorities initially said it appeared mechanical failure was to blame, but later walked that back, saying nothing had been ruled out.

Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says he's been in touch with the government of Ukraine and has tweeted ``Our hearts are with the loved ones of the victims.''

Payman Paseyan, a member of the Iranian-Canadian community in Edmonton, says multiple people from the city, including many international students, were on the flight and he knew many of the passengers.

Global Affairs Canada did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the crash, which comes amid increased tension in the region following the American assassination of a top Iranian general near Baghdad and retaliatory missile attacks on U-S bases in Iraq.

However, the agency is warning against any non-essential travel to Iran ``due to the volatile security situation, the regional threat of terrorism and the risk of arbitrary detention.''

The agency says Canadians, particularly those holding dual Canadian-Iranian citizenship, were at risk of being arbitrarily questioned, arrested and detained.

Global Affairs says ``Iran does not recognize dual nationality and Canada will not be granted consular access to dual Canadian-Iranian citizens.