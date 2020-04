Ontario's Ministry of Health has confirmed 634 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the province to date to 12,879.

Of those 12,879 cases, 6,680 have been resolved.

The Ministry of Health says 713 patients with COVID-19 have died, up 54 from yesterday.

Since yesterdays's report, 10,214 tests for the virus were completed, meaning a total of 194,745 tests have been done so far.

