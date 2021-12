Niagara is reporting 64 new COVID-19 cases Friday as the number of active cases across the region nears the 600-mark.

There are 597 active cases, with St. Catharines and Niagara Falls home to over 120 cases each.

There are 18 people being treated in hospital, and six of those patients are being cared for in the ICU.

Four are fully vaccinated and 14 are unvaccinated.