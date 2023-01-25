64-year-old St. Catharines man arrested after package containing $145K of drugs discovered at border

A 64-year-old St. Catharines man is facing charges after a package containing drugs was stopped at the border.

Earlier this month Niagara Regional Police officers were contacted by the Canada Border Service Agency in regards to a package that had been shipped to Canada from Germany containing 4 kilograms of Ketamine.

The package, which was headed to a St. Catharines, ON. address, had an approximate street value of $145,000.

A search warrant was issued at a St. Catharines home yesterday.

64-year-old Xuan Anh Vo of St. Catharines has been arrested and charged with Import Schedule I Substance of More than One Kilogram, and Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking.

He will appear for a bail hearing today.