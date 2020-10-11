649 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario; Eight new cases in Niagara
Ontario's Ministry of Health have confirmed 649 new cases of COVID-19.
157 of the new cases are in Peel, 140 in Toronto, 87 in York Region, and 54 in Ottawa
705 more cases of the virus have been resolved, and one more patient has died.
217 people in the province are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 51 in ICU, and 32 in ICU on a ventilator.
44,138 tests were completed in the last day, with 45,837 still under investigation.
To see the full data from the province, click here.
Locally, Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed eight new cases of COVID-19.
Right now, the region has 110 active cases of the virus, and nine outbreaks.
Most of Niagara's active cases are in Niagara Falls and St. Catharines.
