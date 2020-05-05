65% increase in fire deaths in Ontario as more people stay home during pandemic
There has been an increase in fire deaths across Ontario as more people stay home during the COVID pandemic.
17 Ontario residents have died in fires last month alone.
Ontario's Fire Marshal Jon Pegg says there have been 51 fire deaths between January 1st and and May 4th, marking a 65 % increase over this time last year.
Unattended cooking is the leading cause of home fires.
The fire marshal is also warning people not to use a microwave to sterilize face masks or other personal protective equipment.
Pegg says microwave ovens are not designed to heat cloth materials, so there is a risk of the mask overheating and catching fire.
-
COVID-19 | OpenInNiagara website connects Niagara businesses with customersBusinesses across Niagara who have adapted to new ways of doing business due to COVID-19 have an innovative tool to help them connect with customers. This week, Niagara Economic Development (NED) officially launched its new OpenInNiagara online business directory. OpeninNiagara.ca allows residents to search businesses by business type and location, and operating hours. Tim talks to Acting Director, Niagara Economic Development Valerie Kuhns.
-
COVID-19 | Feds Pledge $252 Million To Help Agri-Food SectorCanada's agri-food sector is getting $252 million in help from the federal government. Tim talks to Sylvain Charlebois, Senior Director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University.
-
Highway of Heroes parade for Sub-Lt. Abbigail CowbroughThe Canadian Armed Forces is planning to hold a ramp ceremony Wednesday to honour the six service members who went down with a military helicopter that crashed off the coast of Greece. Tim talks to Pam Sweeney Executive Director of the Royal Canadian Legion, Ontario Provincial Command.