65% increase in fire deaths in Ontario as more people stay home during pandemic

There has been an increase in fire deaths across Ontario as more people stay home during the COVID pandemic.

17 Ontario residents have died in fires last month alone.

Ontario's Fire Marshal Jon Pegg says there have been 51 fire deaths between January 1st and and May 4th, marking a 65 % increase over this time last year.

Unattended cooking is the leading cause of home fires.

The fire marshal is also warning people not to use a microwave to sterilize face masks or other personal protective equipment.

Pegg says microwave ovens are not designed to heat cloth materials, so there is a risk of the mask overheating and catching fire.