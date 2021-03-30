65 new COVID cases in Niagara, two more people hospitalized

Niagara is reporting 65 new cases of COVID-19.

No new deaths have been announced, leaving the death toll at 375.

There are 523 active cases across the region, with 25 outbreaks.

Almost 300 variant cases have now been detected in Niagara.

Two more people have been admitted to hospital, with ten people being treated for the virus.

Over 66,733 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Niagara.